LivePerson: Q4 Earnings Insights
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LivePerson missed estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.46.
Revenue was up $21.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 3.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LivePerson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.13
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.30
|-0.31
|-0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|118.26M
|113.30M
|103.06M
|99.06M
|Revenue Actual
|118.33M
|119.61M
|107.89M
|102.12M
