LivePerson: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:01pm   Comments
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LivePerson missed estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.46.

Revenue was up $21.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 3.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LivePerson's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.13 -0.14  
EPS Actual -0.47 -0.30 -0.31 -0.2
Revenue Estimate 118.26M 113.30M 103.06M 99.06M
Revenue Actual 118.33M 119.61M 107.89M 102.12M

