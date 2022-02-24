Recap: Clean Energy Fuels Q4 Earnings
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clean Energy Fuels reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $16.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clean Energy Fuels's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|83.82M
|74.96M
|75.51M
|71.30M
|Revenue Actual
|86.09M
|480.00K
|77.14M
|74.96M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
