Recap: Clean Energy Fuels Q4 Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $16.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clean Energy Fuels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 -0.01 0 Revenue Estimate 83.82M 74.96M 75.51M 71.30M Revenue Actual 86.09M 480.00K 77.14M 74.96M

