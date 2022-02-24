Recap: DMC Glb Q4 Earnings

DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DMC Glb beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $14.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DMC Glb's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.13 0.01 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 0.10 0.04 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 71.20M 69.47M 58.30M 52.79M Revenue Actual 67.17M 65.44M 55.66M 57.11M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.