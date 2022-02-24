Recap: DMC Glb Q4 Earnings
DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
DMC Glb beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $14.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DMC Glb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.10
|0.04
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|71.20M
|69.47M
|58.30M
|52.79M
|Revenue Actual
|67.17M
|65.44M
|55.66M
|57.11M
