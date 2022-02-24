Carvana: Q4 Earnings Insights
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carvana missed estimated earnings by 24.39%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.82.
Revenue was up $1.93 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carvana's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.41
|-0.67
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|0.26
|-0.46
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|3.27B
|2.44B
|1.94B
|1.60B
|Revenue Actual
|3.48B
|3.34B
|2.25B
|1.83B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings