 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carvana: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Carvana: Q4 Earnings Insights

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carvana missed estimated earnings by 24.39%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.82.

Revenue was up $1.93 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carvana's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.41 -0.67 -0.47
EPS Actual -0.38 0.26 -0.46 -0.40
Revenue Estimate 3.27B 2.44B 1.94B 1.60B
Revenue Actual 3.48B 3.34B 2.25B 1.83B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CVNA)

Why Carvana Shares Surged Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
Expert Ratings For Carvana
Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Autodesk, Beyond Meat, Coinbase And More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings