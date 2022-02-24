Recap: ICF International Q4 Earnings
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
ICF International missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was up $46.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ICF International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|0.99
|0.86
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.19
|1.13
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|388.36M
|373.26M
|362.07M
|397.68M
|Revenue Actual
|394.06M
|392.52M
|378.48M
|434.33M
