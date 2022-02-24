 Skip to main content

Applied Optoelectronics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:56pm   Comments
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Optoelectronics beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $1.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 32.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Optoelectronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.18 -0.27 -0.23
EPS Actual -0.20 -0.15 -0.21 -0.20
Revenue Estimate 53.70M 54.12M 49.35M 52.18M
Revenue Actual 53.27M 54.19M 49.70M 52.77M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.35 and $-0.3 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -62.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Applied Optoelectronics, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

