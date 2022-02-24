 Skip to main content

Recap: Vir Biotechnology Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:56pm   Comments
Recap: Vir Biotechnology Q4 Earnings

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vir Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 28.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.92 versus an estimate of $3.04.

Revenue was up $811.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 14.78% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

