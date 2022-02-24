Vicor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vicor missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $5.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vicor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.33 0.25 0.17 EPS Actual 0.29 0.43 0.34 0.25 Revenue Estimate 98.17M 93.98M 86.71M 82.48M Revenue Actual 84.91M 95.38M 88.80M 84.30M

