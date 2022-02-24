Vicor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vicor missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $5.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vicor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.33
|0.25
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.43
|0.34
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|98.17M
|93.98M
|86.71M
|82.48M
|Revenue Actual
|84.91M
|95.38M
|88.80M
|84.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings