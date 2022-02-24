Alarm.com Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $29.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alarm.com Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.39
|0.38
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.54
|0.50
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|176.24M
|162.70M
|154.25M
|146.04M
|Revenue Actual
|192.32M
|188.86M
|172.50M
|165.58M
