Alarm.com Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $29.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alarm.com Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.38 0.27 EPS Actual 0.53 0.54 0.50 0.45 Revenue Estimate 176.24M 162.70M 154.25M 146.04M Revenue Actual 192.32M 188.86M 172.50M 165.58M

