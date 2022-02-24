Oportun Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $53.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 8.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oportun Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.05 0.19 0.11 EPS Actual 0.78 0.56 0.41 0.60 Revenue Estimate 152.94M 136.59M 145.93M 139.77M Revenue Actual 159.10M 138.30M 135.30M 140.80M

