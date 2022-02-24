Oportun Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $53.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 8.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oportun Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.05
|0.19
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.56
|0.41
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|152.94M
|136.59M
|145.93M
|139.77M
|Revenue Actual
|159.10M
|138.30M
|135.30M
|140.80M
