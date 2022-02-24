Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allscripts Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allscripts Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.17 0.15 0.21 EPS Actual 0.27 0.23 0.19 0.29 Revenue Estimate 375.39M 373.45M 368.66M 408.28M Revenue Actual 369.20M 373.70M 368.40M 386.40M

