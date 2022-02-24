Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights
Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allscripts Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allscripts Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.17
|0.15
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.23
|0.19
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|375.39M
|373.45M
|368.66M
|408.28M
|Revenue Actual
|369.20M
|373.70M
|368.40M
|386.40M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings