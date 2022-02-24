Recap: Evertec Q4 Earnings

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evertec beat estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $21.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evertec's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.57 0.54 0.54 EPS Actual 0.62 0.78 0.62 0.59 Revenue Estimate 142.65M 138.35M 133.00M 133.44M Revenue Actual 145.88M 149.15M 139.53M 134.20M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Evertec management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.47 and $2.56 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 249.31% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Evertec, a bullish signal to many investors.

