Select Medical Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Select Medical Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $100.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Select Medical Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.61
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|1.22
|0.82
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.44B
|1.44B
|1.44B
|1.41B
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|1.56B
|1.55B
|1.46B
