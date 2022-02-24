 Skip to main content

Select Medical Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Select Medical Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $100.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Select Medical Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52   0.61 0.31
EPS Actual 0.57 1.22 0.82 0.57
Revenue Estimate 1.44B 1.44B 1.44B 1.41B
Revenue Actual 1.53B 1.56B 1.55B 1.46B

