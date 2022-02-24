Zynex: Q4 Earnings Insights
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zynex beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $14.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zynex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.06
|-0.03
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.08
|-0.02
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|35.43M
|31.31M
|23.67M
|25.80M
|Revenue Actual
|34.79M
|31.02M
|24.13M
|25.61M
