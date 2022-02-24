Sangamo Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sangamo Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was up $2.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sangamo Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.31 -0.30 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.33 -0.32 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 25.19M 26.48M 23.98M 32.15M Revenue Actual 28.56M 27.87M 26.28M 25.80M

