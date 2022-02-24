Sangamo Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sangamo Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.34.
Revenue was up $2.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sangamo Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.31
|-0.30
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.33
|-0.33
|-0.32
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|25.19M
|26.48M
|23.98M
|32.15M
|Revenue Actual
|28.56M
|27.87M
|26.28M
|25.80M
