Travere Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 15.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.72.
Revenue was up $6.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 8.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travere Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.54
|-0.68
|-0.39
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.39
|-0.55
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|60.93M
|50.33M
|50.09M
|51.66M
|Revenue Actual
|68.22M
|54.62M
|47.41M
|50.98M
