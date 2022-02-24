Travere Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 15.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $6.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 8.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travere Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.54 -0.68 -0.39 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.39 -0.55 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 60.93M 50.33M 50.09M 51.66M Revenue Actual 68.22M 54.62M 47.41M 50.98M

