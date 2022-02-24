Recap: Compass Diversified Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Compass Diversified Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $61.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Compass Diversified Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.46
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.13
|0.01
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|481.20M
|435.67M
|404.53M
|429.29M
|Revenue Actual
|488.16M
|487.44M
|461.60M
|474.78M
