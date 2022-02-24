Recap: Compass Diversified Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Compass Diversified Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $61.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Compass Diversified Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.46 0.37 EPS Actual 0.65 0.13 0.01 0.55 Revenue Estimate 481.20M 435.67M 404.53M 429.29M Revenue Actual 488.16M 487.44M 461.60M 474.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.