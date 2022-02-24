Schrodinger: Q4 Earnings Insights
Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schrodinger missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $13.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schrodinger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.43
|-0.33
|-0.16
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.49
|-0.49
|0
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|31.58M
|29.88M
|29.23M
|37.87M
|Revenue Actual
|29.85M
|29.78M
|32.13M
|33.03M
