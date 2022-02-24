Schrodinger: Q4 Earnings Insights

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schrodinger missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $13.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schrodinger's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.33 -0.16 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.49 -0.49 0 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 31.58M 29.88M 29.23M 37.87M Revenue Actual 29.85M 29.78M 32.13M 33.03M

