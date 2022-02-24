Emergent BioSolutions: Q4 Earnings Insights
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Emergent BioSolutions beat estimated earnings by 5.39%, reporting an EPS of $4.5 versus an estimate of $4.27.
Revenue was up $140.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.71 which was followed by a 37.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Emergent BioSolutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.35
|1.54
|1.12
|3.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|0.33
|1.53
|3.67
|Revenue Estimate
|486.84M
|398.93M
|358.47M
|563.60M
|Revenue Actual
|329.00M
|397.50M
|343.00M
|583.00M
