SM Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SM Energy beat estimated earnings by 54.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $534.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64 which was followed by a 6.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SM Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|-0.27
|-0.22
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.01
|-0.05
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|498.49M
|395.02M
|352.24M
|342.32M
|Revenue Actual
|760.24M
|563.85M
|443.85M
|320.29M
