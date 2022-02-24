 Skip to main content

SM Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SM Energy beat estimated earnings by 54.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $534.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64 which was followed by a 6.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SM Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.27 -0.22 0.05
EPS Actual 0.74 0.01 -0.05 0.02
Revenue Estimate 498.49M 395.02M 352.24M 342.32M
Revenue Actual 760.24M 563.85M 443.85M 320.29M

