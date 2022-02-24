 Skip to main content

Recap: Monster Beverage Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Monster Beverage missed estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $229.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.67 0.68 0.61 0.62
EPS Actual 0.63 0.75 0.59 0.62
Revenue Estimate 1.40B 1.39B 1.22B 1.13B
Revenue Actual 1.41B 1.46B 1.24B 1.20B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

