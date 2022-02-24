Recap: Monster Beverage Q4 Earnings
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Monster Beverage missed estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $229.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.68
|0.61
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.75
|0.59
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40B
|1.39B
|1.22B
|1.13B
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.46B
|1.24B
|1.20B
