Intuit: Q2 Earnings Insights
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intuit missed estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was up $1.10 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 10.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intuit's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.68
|6.47
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|1.97
|6.07
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|1.81B
|2.32B
|4.41B
|1.75B
|Revenue Actual
|2.01B
|2.56B
|4.17B
|1.58B
