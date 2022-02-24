 Skip to main content

Intuit: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
Intuit: Q2 Earnings Insights

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intuit missed estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.85.

Revenue was up $1.10 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 10.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intuit's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.99 1.68 6.47 0.91
EPS Actual 1.53 1.97 6.07 0.68
Revenue Estimate 1.81B 2.32B 4.41B 1.75B
Revenue Actual 2.01B 2.56B 4.17B 1.58B

