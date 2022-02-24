Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 6.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axon Enterprise's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.22
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|0.38
|0.31
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|201.11M
|175.15M
|165.89M
|180.96M
|Revenue Actual
|231.99M
|218.79M
|195.02M
|226.14M
