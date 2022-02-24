Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 6.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axon Enterprise's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.22 0.20 EPS Actual 1.17 0.38 0.31 1 Revenue Estimate 201.11M 175.15M 165.89M 180.96M Revenue Actual 231.99M 218.79M 195.02M 226.14M

