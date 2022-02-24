Beyond Meat: Q4 Earnings Insights

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 78.87%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-0.71.

Revenue was up $1.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 13.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond Meat's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.23 -0.19 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.87 -0.31 -0.42 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 109.21M 142.62M 113.67M 103.21M Revenue Actual 106.43M 149.43M 108.16M 101.94M

