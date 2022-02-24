Beyond Meat: Q4 Earnings Insights
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 78.87%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-0.71.
Revenue was up $1.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 13.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Beyond Meat's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.23
|-0.19
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.87
|-0.31
|-0.42
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|109.21M
|142.62M
|113.67M
|103.21M
|Revenue Actual
|106.43M
|149.43M
|108.16M
|101.94M
