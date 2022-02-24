Autodesk: Q4 Earnings Insights

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Autodesk beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.44.

Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 15.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autodesk's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.13 0.94 1.07 EPS Actual 1.33 1.21 1.03 1.18 Revenue Estimate 1.12B 1.05B 965.17M 1.01B Revenue Actual 1.13B 1.06B 989.30M 1.04B

