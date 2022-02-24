Autodesk: Q4 Earnings Insights
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Autodesk beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.44.
Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 15.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autodesk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|1.13
|0.94
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.21
|1.03
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.12B
|1.05B
|965.17M
|1.01B
|Revenue Actual
|1.13B
|1.06B
|989.30M
|1.04B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings