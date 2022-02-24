 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sempra Energy's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Sempra Energy's Earnings: A Preview

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sempra Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

Sempra Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sempra Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.7 1.61 2.70 1.56
EPS Actual 1.7 1.63 2.95 1.90
Price Change % 0.0% -0.46% 0.83% -2.6%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy were trading at $133.64 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SRE)

Sempra Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
A Look Into Sempra Energy's Price Over Earnings
Expert Ratings For Sempra Energy
This Favorable Sign Appears On Sempra Energy's Chart
Where Sempra Energy Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings