Nikola Shares Tick Higher After Q4 Earnings - Read How It Performed
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 10:08am   Comments
  • Zero-emissions transportation solutions provider Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLAreported a fourth-quarter FY21 loss from operations of $(162.7) million against $(146.8) million a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss was $(0.23) beat the consensus loss of $(0.32).
  • It clocked an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(90.4) million compared to a loss of $(65.5) million a year ago.
  • Nikola held $497.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • It expects to deliver 300-500 Production Nikola Tre BEVs to customers in 2022.
  • "During the fourth quarter, we began delivering Pre-Series Tre BEVs to customers and dealers, and we are ramping up production in Coolidge. We anticipate beginning the series production of the Tre BEV on March 21. We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue," said Mark Russell, CEO.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares traded higher by 3.37% at $7.06 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

