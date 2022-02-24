DISH Network Clocks 2.4% Revenue Decline In Q4, Misses Street View
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 2.4% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, missing the consensus of $4.47 billion.
- Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased 273,000 in Q4 FY21, compared to a net 133,000 decrease in Q4 FY20.
- DISH closed Q4 with 10.71 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.
- Retail wireless net subscribers decreased 245,000 in Q4 FY21 compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in Q4 FY20.
- DISH closed Q4 with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.
- EPS of $0.87 matched the consensus.
- The company held $5.34 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: DISH shares traded lower by 3.16% at $26.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.