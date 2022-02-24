 Skip to main content

DISH Network Clocks 2.4% Revenue Decline In Q4, Misses Street View
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:53am   Comments
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISHreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 2.4% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, missing the consensus of $4.47 billion.
  • Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased 273,000 in Q4 FY21, compared to a net 133,000 decrease in Q4 FY20.
  • DISH closed Q4 with 10.71 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.
  • Retail wireless net subscribers decreased 245,000 in Q4 FY21 compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in Q4 FY20.
  • DISH closed Q4 with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.
  • EPS of $0.87 matched the consensus.
  • The company held $5.34 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: DISH shares traded lower by 3.16% at $26.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

