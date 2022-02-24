Nephros: Q4 Earnings Insights
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nephros reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $431.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nephros's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|2.66M
|2.60M
|2.48M
|2.34M
|Revenue Actual
|2.64M
|2.27M
|2.74M
|2.33M
