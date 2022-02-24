Hudbay Minerals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hudbay Minerals reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $102.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hudbay Minerals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.02
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|378.76M
|364.97M
|364.97M
|364.97M
|Revenue Actual
|359.00M
|404.24M
|313.62M
|322.29M
