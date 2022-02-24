Hudbay Minerals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hudbay Minerals reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $102.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hudbay Minerals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.18 0.18 0.18 EPS Actual 0.15 0.02 -0.06 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 378.76M 364.97M 364.97M 364.97M Revenue Actual 359.00M 404.24M 313.62M 322.29M

