Recap: Pan American Silver Q4 Earnings

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pan American Silver missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pan American Silver's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.32 0.43 0.44 EPS Actual 0.18 0.22 0.18 0.57 Revenue Estimate 475.97M 441.13M 442.52M 439.69M Revenue Actual 460.35M 382.13M 368.10M 430.46M

