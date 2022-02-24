Recap: Pan American Silver Q4 Earnings
Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Earnings
Pan American Silver missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pan American Silver's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.32
|0.43
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.22
|0.18
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|475.97M
|441.13M
|442.52M
|439.69M
|Revenue Actual
|460.35M
|382.13M
|368.10M
|430.46M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News