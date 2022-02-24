 Skip to main content

FuboTV: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:07am   Comments
FuboTV: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was up $125.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 23.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.50 -0.46 -0.73
EPS Actual -0.59 -0.38 -0.55 -2.47
Revenue Estimate 143.55M 118.88M 103.79M 93.94M
Revenue Actual 156.69M 130.88M 119.72M 105.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

