FuboTV: Q4 Earnings Insights

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Earnings

FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was up $125.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 23.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.50 -0.46 -0.73 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.38 -0.55 -2.47 Revenue Estimate 143.55M 118.88M 103.79M 93.94M Revenue Actual 156.69M 130.88M 119.72M 105.08M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.