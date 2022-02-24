FuboTV: Q4 Earnings Insights
FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.67.
Revenue was up $125.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 23.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.63
|-0.50
|-0.46
|-0.73
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.38
|-0.55
|-2.47
|Revenue Estimate
|143.55M
|118.88M
|103.79M
|93.94M
|Revenue Actual
|156.69M
|130.88M
|119.72M
|105.08M
