Equifax: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:07am   Comments
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equifax beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.84 versus an estimate of $1.8.

Revenue was up $134.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 5.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equifax's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.72 1.71 1.53 1.83
EPS Actual 1.84 1.85 1.98 1.97 2
Revenue Estimate 1.25B 1.18B 1.16B 1.12B 1.08B
Revenue Actual 1.25B 1.22B 1.23B 1.21B 1.12B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Equifax management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.08 and $2.18 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 15.76% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Equifax, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

