Recap: Stantec Q4 Earnings
Stantec (NYSE:STN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stantec reported in-line EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $65.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stantec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.50
|0.39
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|784.51M
|693.81M
|693.81M
|693.81M
|Revenue Actual
|740.40M
|739.17M
|693.73M
|661.01M
