Alamos Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Earnings

Alamos Gold missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $23.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alamos Gold's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.05 0.05 0.05 EPS Actual 0.10 0.10 0.13 0.15 Revenue Estimate 223.34M 167.43M 167.43M 167.43M Revenue Actual 198.00M 195.10M 227.40M 226.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.