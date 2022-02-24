Alamos Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Earnings
Alamos Gold missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $23.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alamos Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.10
|0.13
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|223.34M
|167.43M
|167.43M
|167.43M
|Revenue Actual
|198.00M
|195.10M
|227.40M
|226.60M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News