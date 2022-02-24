NiSource: Q4 Earnings Insights
NiSource (NYSE:NI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NiSource beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $198.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NiSource's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.13
|0.77
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.13
|0.77
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|950.45M
|1.06B
|1.80B
|1.54B
|Revenue Actual
|959.40M
|979.90M
|1.55B
|1.21B
