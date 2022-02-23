Cumulus Media: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cumulus Media missed estimated earnings by 96.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $6.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cumulus Media's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|-0.05
|-1.38
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|-0.16
|-1.07
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|237.53M
|220.90M
|192.23M
|239.23M
|Revenue Actual
|237.72M
|224.72M
|201.73M
|245.90M
