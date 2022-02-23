Cumulus Media: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Cumulus Media missed estimated earnings by 96.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $6.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cumulus Media's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 -0.05 -1.38 0.02 EPS Actual 0.48 -0.16 -1.07 0.19 Revenue Estimate 237.53M 220.90M 192.23M 239.23M Revenue Actual 237.72M 224.72M 201.73M 245.90M

