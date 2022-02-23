Par Pacific Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Par Pacific Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $578.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Par Pacific Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|-0.40
|-1.43
|-1.27
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|-0.81
|-1.55
|-1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.03B
|900.40M
|688.34M
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.22B
|888.68M
|715.50M
