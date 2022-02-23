Recap: Crescent Capital BDC Q4 Earnings
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Crescent Capital BDC beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $3.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crescent Capital BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.49
|0.47
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.53
|0.46
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|22.85M
|21.94M
|20.84M
|19.63M
|Revenue Actual
|25.48M
|23.80M
|20.57M
|20.28M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings