Recap: Allogene Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:48pm   Comments
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was up $51.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.65% increase in the share price the next day.

 

