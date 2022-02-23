RLJ Lodging: Q4 Earnings Insights

RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RLJ Lodging missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $147.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.78 which was followed by a 2.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RLJ Lodging's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.33 -0.54 EPS Actual -0.94 -0.35 -0.51 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 229.23M 180.95M 113.31M 99.73M Revenue Actual 233.77M 194.25M 119.55M 91.08M

