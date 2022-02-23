RLJ Lodging: Q4 Earnings Insights
RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RLJ Lodging missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $147.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.78 which was followed by a 2.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RLJ Lodging's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.33
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|-0.35
|-0.51
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|229.23M
|180.95M
|113.31M
|99.73M
|Revenue Actual
|233.77M
|194.25M
|119.55M
|91.08M
