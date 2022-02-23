Recap: ATN International Q4 Earnings
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
ATN International missed estimated earnings by 528.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $63.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 4.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ATN International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|0.13
|0.17
|-1.29
|Revenue Estimate
|172.90M
|124.31M
|122.45M
|122.28M
|Revenue Actual
|166.76M
|123.86M
|124.51M
|123.70M
