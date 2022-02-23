Ryerson Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ryerson Holding beat estimated earnings by 24.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.68 versus an estimate of $2.15.
Revenue was up $681.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.5 which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ryerson Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.75
|0.61
|0.45
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|3.25
|1.24
|0.26
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|1.32B
|1.09B
|882.80M
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.42B
|1.15B
|853.00M
