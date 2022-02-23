Recap: Outfront Media Q4 Earnings
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Outfront Media beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $128.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Outfront Media's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.11
|-0.43
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|-0.05
|-0.52
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|387.85M
|330.05M
|272.67M
|317.40M
|Revenue Actual
|399.20M
|341.00M
|259.20M
|335.80M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
