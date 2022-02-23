Recap: Outfront Media Q4 Earnings

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Outfront Media beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $128.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Outfront Media's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.11 -0.43 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.05 -0.52 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 387.85M 330.05M 272.67M 317.40M Revenue Actual 399.20M 341.00M 259.20M 335.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.