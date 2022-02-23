Recap: Ellington Financial Q4 Earnings

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ellington Financial missed estimated earnings by 6.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $11.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ellington Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.45 0.38 0.52 EPS Actual 0.46 0.51 0.43 0.37 Revenue Estimate 36.04M 30.80M 29.34M 29.92M Revenue Actual 29.54M 34.72M 28.74M 27.11M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.