Recap: Ellington Financial Q4 Earnings
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ellington Financial missed estimated earnings by 6.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $11.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ellington Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.45
|0.38
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.51
|0.43
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|36.04M
|30.80M
|29.34M
|29.92M
|Revenue Actual
|29.54M
|34.72M
|28.74M
|27.11M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
