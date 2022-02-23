Delek US Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Delek US Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 12.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.7.
Revenue was up $1.23 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delek US Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.23
|-1.39
|-1.92
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|-0.88
|-1.69
|-2.77
|Revenue Estimate
|2.54B
|2.12B
|1.52B
|1.38B
|Revenue Actual
|2.96B
|2.19B
|2.39B
|1.88B
