 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delek US Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:30pm   Comments
Share:
Delek US Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delek US Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 12.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.7.

Revenue was up $1.23 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delek US Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.23 -1.39 -1.92
EPS Actual 0.13 -0.88 -1.69 -2.77
Revenue Estimate 2.54B 2.12B 1.52B 1.38B
Revenue Actual 2.96B 2.19B 2.39B 1.88B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DK)

Where Delek US Hldgs Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings