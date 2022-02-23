Barings BDC: Q4 Earnings Insights
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Barings BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $16.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barings BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.22
|0.20
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.22
|0.22
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|33.36M
|31.03M
|27.78M
|17.78M
|Revenue Actual
|34.98M
|33.15M
|30.59M
|19.88M
