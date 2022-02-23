Barings BDC: Q4 Earnings Insights

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barings BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $16.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barings BDC's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.22 0.20 0.17 EPS Actual 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.19 Revenue Estimate 33.36M 31.03M 27.78M 17.78M Revenue Actual 34.98M 33.15M 30.59M 19.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.