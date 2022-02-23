Arcosa: Q4 Earnings Insights

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Arcosa beat estimated earnings by 90.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $62.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcosa's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.57 0.21 0.41 EPS Actual 0.57 0.60 0.35 0.33 Revenue Estimate 518.58M 491.65M 436.02M 457.56M Revenue Actual 559.10M 515.10M 440.40M 458.90M

