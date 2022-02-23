Arcosa: Q4 Earnings Insights
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arcosa beat estimated earnings by 90.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $62.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcosa's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.57
|0.21
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.60
|0.35
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|518.58M
|491.65M
|436.02M
|457.56M
|Revenue Actual
|559.10M
|515.10M
|440.40M
|458.90M
