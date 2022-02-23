Recap: Essential Utilities Q4 Earnings

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Essential Utilities reported in-line EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $61.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Essential Utilities's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.26 0.66 0.45 EPS Actual 0.19 0.32 0.72 0.46 Revenue Estimate 366.95M 373.36M 656.92M 558.30M Revenue Actual 361.86M 397.03M 583.57M 474.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Essential Utilities management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.8 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 303.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Essential Utilities, a bullish signal to many investors.

