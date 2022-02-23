Sturm Ruger & Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sturm Ruger & Co beat estimated earnings by 10.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.93.
Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 8.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sturm Ruger & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.18
|1.72
|1.43
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|1.98
|2.50
|2.16
|1.78
|Revenue Estimate
|191.09M
|175.88M
|161.50M
|141.20M
|Revenue Actual
|178.25M
|200.07M
|184.38M
|169.26M
