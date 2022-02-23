Sturm Ruger & Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sturm Ruger & Co beat estimated earnings by 10.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.93.

Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 8.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sturm Ruger & Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.18 1.72 1.43 1.19 EPS Actual 1.98 2.50 2.16 1.78 Revenue Estimate 191.09M 175.88M 161.50M 141.20M Revenue Actual 178.25M 200.07M 184.38M 169.26M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.